LIST: Miss World Philippines 2022 fast-track events finalists

Winners for fast-track events are guaranteed a semifinal spot during the pageant's coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – After a month of pre-pageant activities, the Miss World Philippines organization is all set to crown its new queen on Sunday, June 5.

36 candidates are vying for the opportunity to represent the Philippines at the Miss World 2022 pageant in the hopes of bringing the country’s second Miss World crown.

Prior to pageant night, the ladies have been participating in several activities that test their wit and capability, with the organization naming a list of candidates who have emerged on top for each fast-track event.

Winners of each event will be announced on coronation night and will automatically move to the semifinals round.

Here are the list of finalists for each fast-track event:

Head to Head challenge

Maria Gigante (Cebu City) Charyzah Esparrago (Taguig City)

Best in National Costume

Tsina Jade Chu (Iloilo Province) Angel Jed Latorre (Lambunao, Iloilo) Ingrid Santamaria (Parañaque City) Samantha Gabronino (San Jose del Monte, Bulacan) Anje Manipol (Quezon Province) Lady Justerinnie Santos (Bulakan, Bulacan) Justine Beatrice Felizarta (Marikina City) Kim Tiquestiques (Balagtas, Bulacan) Gwendolyne Fourniol (Negros Occidental) Paula Madareta Ortega (Albay) Natazha Vea Beautista (Misamis Oriental)

Beach Beauty

Blessie Villablanca (Iloilo City) Ingrid Santamaria (Parañaque City) Cassandra Chan (San Juan City) Maria Gigante (Cebu) Justine Beatrice Felizarta (Marikina City) Lady Justerinnie Santos (Bulakan, Bulacan) Gwendolyne Furniol (Negros Occidental) Beatriz Mclleland (Aklan) Paula Maderieta Ortega (Albay) Alison Black (Las Piñas City)

Talent Competition

Alison Black (Las Piñas City) Gwendolyne Furniol (Negros Occidental) Paula Maderieta Ortega (Albay) Cassandra Bermeo Chan (San Juan) Tsina Jade Chu (Iloilo Province)

Sports Challenge

Angela Teng (Baliwag, Bulacan) Shaina Rose Ico (Batangas) Cassandra Bermeo Chan (San Juan) Alison Black (Las Piñas) Maria Gigante (Cebu)

Beauty with a Purpose program

Alison Black (Las Piñas) Marinel Tungol (Pampanga) Paula Madarieta Ortega (Albay) Samantha Gabronino (San Jose del Monte, Bulacan) Tsina Jade Chu (Iloilo Province) Patricia Mcgee (Zambales) Anje Manipol (Quezon Province) Lady Justerinnie Santos (Bulakan, Bulacan) Justine Beatrice Felizarta (Marikina City) Kristal Maria Gigante (Davao del Norte)

Four titles are up for grabs: Miss World Philippines, Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipina.

Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com