Former ‘Miss Q&A’ contestant Lars Pacheco is Miss International Queen Philippines 2023 

Lars will be aiming for a back-to-back Miss International Queen win for the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Lars Pacheco, best known for her stint in It’s Showtime’s “Miss Q&A” pageant, was crowned Miss International Queen Philippines 2023 during the coronation night held in Pasay City on Sunday, March 11.

Pacheco, 29, bested 24 other candidates in the competition to succeed Fuschia Anne Ravena. Ravena is the reigning Miss International queen – she won the international pageant in June 2022.

The rest of the top five are as follows:

1st runner-up: Michelle Bermudez

2nd runner-up: Barbie Alawi

3rd runner-up: Anne Patricia Lorenzo

4th runner-up: Tamira Willis

Pacheco will be competing in Thailand in hopes of winning a back-to-back Miss International Queen crown for the Philippines. The Philippines has won the said pageant three times through Kevin Balot (2012), Trixie Maristela (2015), and Ravena (2022).

The Miss International Queen pageant is dubbed the world’s biggest beauty pageant for transgender women. – Rappler.com