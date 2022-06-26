PH’s Fuschia Anne Ravena is Miss International Queen 2022

Ravena is the third Filipino to take home the Miss International Queen title

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Fuschia Anne Ravena was named Miss International Queen 2022 during the coronation night held in Thailand on Saturday, June 25.

The 27-year-old business owner bested 22 other candidates in the competition to succeed Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire. Ravena is the third Filipino to take home the Miss International Queen title, after 2012’s Kevin Balot and 2015’s Trixia Maristela.

During the final question and answer portion, the candidates were asked how they would teach the importance of equality should they win the pageant. Ravena’s winning answer was: “I will start it by influencing other people to spread love, peace, and unity to have world equality because after all we live under one sky. And we breathe the same air. And we all live from differences where love is universal.”

Colombia’s Jasmine Jimenez and France’s Aëla Chanel placed 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

The Miss International Queen pageant is dubbed the world’s biggest beauty pageant for transgender women. – Rappler.com