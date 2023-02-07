IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Top 40 candidates

Which candidate are you rooting for?

MANILA, Philippines – We’re one step closer to crowning our next set of Binibining Pilipinas queens!

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) revealed on Monday, February 6, the 40 official candidates who passed the final screening for their 2023 pageant.

After the final-closed door screening held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, BPCI released on Monday night the list of the Top 40 delegates, alongside individual pictures of each candidate.

Familiar names among this year’s hopefuls are former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Alasha Reign Parani and volleyball player Mary Joy Dacoron.

The pageant has yet to announce its schedule of activities.

The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Camille Basiano, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez will be crowning their successors. Meanwhile, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong will not be passing a crown, following BPCI’s withdrawal from the Miss Grand International pageant.

Borromeo is also expected to compete later this year for the 2023 edition of Miss International.

Here’s the Top 40 finalists:

Trisha Martinez

Lea Macapagal

Paola Allison Araño

Cyrene Juvel Bea

Katrina Mae Sese

Charismae Almarez

Rheema Adakkoden

Elaiza Dee Alzona

Julia Mae Mendoza

Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano

Katrina Anne Johnson

Xena Ramos

Atasha Reign Parani

Samantha Dana Bug-os

Andrea Marie Sulangi

Lorraine Jara

Yesley Cabanos

Jessilen Salvador

Lyra Punsalan

Anna Valencia Lakrini

Tracy Lois Bedua

Rasha Cortez Al Enzi

Mirjan Hipolito

Candy Vollinger

Zeah Nestle Pala

Julianna Rose Reyes

Vientree Zoe Santiago

Kiaragiel Gregorio

Sharmaine Magdasoc

Paulina Labayo

Angelica Lopez

April Angelu Barro

Mary Chiles Balan

Sofia Lopez Galve

Mary Joy Dacoron

Allia Charmaine Estores

Ma. Gianna Margarita Llanes

Babyernh Llong

Anje Mae Manipol

Pia Isabel Duloguin

– Rappler.com