LOOK: Miss Universe introduces sustainable sash

'This is one small step of many we hope to make in the future as small actions by corporations and organizations will have the greatest impact on making a greener future for all,' the organization says

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe organization wants their next queens to carry a love for the environment on their shoulders – literally.

On Friday, December 23, the organization’s social media accounts revealed what they’ve dubbed to be “the universe’s first sustainable sash.” In collaboration with women-owned The Sash Company, the sashes for the upcoming 71st Miss Universe competition in 2023 will be made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials with ethically produced rhinestones.

“We hope our commitment to sustainability will reduce the overall amount of plastic and waste in the environment. This is one small step of many we hope to make in the future as small actions by corporations and organizations will have the greatest impact on making a greener future for all,” the organization said in their post.

Reigning queen Harnaaz Sandhu from India is set to crown her successor on the pageant’s coronation night set on January 14, 2023 at New Orleans, Louisiana. Celeste Cortesi will be representing the Philippines. – Rappler.com