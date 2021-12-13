India’s Harnaaz Sandhu is Miss Universe 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Harnaaz Sandhu of India was named Miss Universe 2021 at the pageant’s finals night held in Eliat, Israel on Sunday, December 12 (Monday morning, December 13 in Manila).

Sandhu succeeded Andrea Meza of Mexico, whose reign only lasted for seven months. Meza was crowned in May 2021 since the 2020 edition of the pageant was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She bested 80 other candidates in the competition to be India’s third representative to win the title.

The rest of the Top 3 was ranked as follows:

1st runner-up: Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira

2nd runner-up: South Africa’s Lalela Mswane

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Beatrice Luigi Gomez finished in the pageant’s Top 5.

Sandhu was selected by a judging panel made up of eight women, including two previous titleholders, TV personalities, and Filipina actress Marian Rivera. – Rappler.com