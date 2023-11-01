Miss Grand Int’l founder accuses PH bet Nikki de Moura of ‘unprofessional’ behavior

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MGI founder Nawat Itsaragrisil claims that Nikki was not very cooperative during the pageant and that she immediately went backstage after the Top 20 announcement

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil slammed Philippine representative Nikki de Moura for her alleged “unprofessional” behavior during the Miss Grand International 2023 pageant, adding that De Moura’s early finish in the competition wasn’t his fault.

Itsaragrisil went live on social media to respond to pageant fans criticizing him for his alleged bias against De Moura and Philippine representatives in general.

Since Miss Grand International was established in 2013, the Philippines has yet to win a title. The country’s highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up from both Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021).

When De Moura failed to enter the competition’s Top 20, several Filipino fans claimed that the pageant was just biased against her.

In response, Itsaragrisil recounted that it was difficult working with De Moura during the pageant. Parts of Itsaragrisil’s live were recorded and uploaded by pageant pages.

“It’s difficult to work with her. [She’s] very difficult to cooperate, every day until the [last] day. She did what she want. She [doesn’t] pay attention to others. She [doesn’t] respect. She [doesn’t] have responsibility,” he said.

Itsaragrisil alleged that De Moura disengaged herself after failing to enter the Top 20, immediately going backstage after the announcement.

He continued that several staff and security asked De Moura to continue with the show, but the Philippine representative didn’t “care” anymore.

“She’s not polite to everyone around her, to run out, not going on the stage,” he said, adding that he’d give a million US dollars to anyone who saw De Moura onstage after the Top 20 announcement.

Itsaragrisil also mentioned that a person in De Moura’s camp had gone backstage after the Top 20 announcement to take her away from the show. Although he didn’t mention any names, some pageant fans believe he is referring to Arnold Vegafria, the director of the Philippine franchise of Miss Grand International.

“After announcing the Top 20 she decided to walk out and her National Director did not stop her,” he continued. The founder stressed that they invested a lot in the pageant, from the rehearsals to the coronation night, and for any candidate to not show just made them “very unprofessional.”

“The problem with you is choosing the wrong candidate to compete,” Itsaragrisil added. “You Filipinos stop blaming me as you have chosen the wrong candidate to compete.”

As of writing, De Moura and Miss Grand Philippines have yet to address Itsaragrisil’s statements.

Following coronation night, De Moura took to social media to express her disappointment with the pageant results.

“But even in the face of this heartache, I choose gratitude,” she said.

The beauty queen from Cagayan de Oro also noted that her recent stint wasn’t the end, but “just the start of something greater.”

Fellow Filipino beauty queens such as Hannah Arnold, Samantha Panlilio, Tracy Maureen Perez, Emma Tiglao, and Graciella Lehmann wrote messages of support for her.

Her fellow Miss Grand International candidates Jiahui Jade Wu from Singapore, Chloe Ellman-Baker from the United Kingdom, Marie Kilonzo from Germany, and Maria Alejandra Lopez Perez from Colombia also shared sweet messages for De Moura.

Peru’s Luciana Fuster was named Miss Grand International 2023. – Rappler.com