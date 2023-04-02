Miss International 2023 coronation night set in Japan in October

Nicole Borromeo will be representing the Philippines in hopes of winning the country's 7th Miss International crown

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, pageant fans! The Miss International 2023 coronation night is happening on October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

The organization announced its final date and venue for its 61st edition through a social media post on Thursday, March 30.

They added that this year’s competition will be the “biggest and most exciting Miss International edition of all.”

Reigning queen Jasmin Selberg of Germany will crown her successor. Hannah Arnold, who represented the Philippines in the pageant’s 2022 edition, finished in the Top 15.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo will represent the Philippines in the 2023 pageant in hopes of winning the country’s 7th Miss International crown.

The Philippines’ Miss International titleholders include Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016). – Rappler.com