IN PHOTOS: Top 15 of Miss International 2023 dazzle in evening gown segment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Whose look was your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The top 15 candidates of Miss International 2023 showcased their evening’s best during the evening gown portion of the pageant’s coronation night on Thursday, October 26 at Tokyo, Japan.

The contestants glammed it up on onstage in gowns by various designers.

See the ladies in their evening gowns here:

– Rappler.com