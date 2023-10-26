HIGHLIGHTS: Miss International 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Will Nicole Borromeo bag the Philippines’ 7th Miss International crown?

The Miss International 2023 coronation night is on October 26 in Tokyo, Japan. Jasmin Selberg of Germany will crown her successor.

On October 16, Borromeo landed in the Top 3 of the Miss International 2023 polls for Asia-Pacific, ranking third, behind Vietnam’s Nguyen Phuong Nhi and Bangladesh’s Farzana Yasmin Ananna who placed first and second, respectively.



LATEST UPDATES