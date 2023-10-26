Pageants
HIGHLIGHTS: Miss International 2023

Will Nicole Borromeo bag the Philippines’ 7th Miss International crown?

The Miss International 2023 coronation night is on October 26 in Tokyo, Japan. Jasmin Selberg of Germany will crown her successor. 

On October 16, Borromeo landed in the Top 3 of the Miss International 2023 polls for Asia-Pacific, ranking third, behind Vietnam’s Nguyen Phuong Nhi and Bangladesh’s Farzana Yasmin Ananna who placed first and second, respectively. 

Bookmark this page! We’ll be sharing real-time updates on Thursday, October 26, 5 pm!

Miss Venezuela is Miss International 2023

PH’s Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 2023 3rd runner-up

TRANSCRIPT: Miss International 2023 Top 7 Q&A segment 

Nicole Borromeo is 3rd runner-up

Special awards are given out before the final results

Q&A: Nicole Borromeo talks about Sustainable Development Goals

The Philippines makes it to the Top 7

IN PHOTOS: Top 15 of Miss International 2023 dazzle in evening gown segment

A closer look at Nicole Borromeo’s evening gown look

Here are the Top 15

