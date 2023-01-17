Miss Philippines Earth opens application for 2023 pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, beauty queen hopefuls! Applications for the 2023 edition of Miss Philippines Earth have begun.

“Calling all the beautiful aspiring Filipina eco-beauties. Miss Philippines Earth is now accepting applicants,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post on January 13.

Application forms can be downloaded via the Miss Philippines Earth website. A deadline for submission has yet to be announced.

The Miss Philippines Earth title is currently held by Jenny Ramp of Tarlac, who finished as part of the Top 20 in the international pageant.

The Philippines has won Miss Earth titles through Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017). – Rappler.com