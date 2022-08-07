Tarlac’s Jenny Ramp is Miss Philippines Earth 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Jenny Ramp from Santa Ignacia, Tarlac, was crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2022 during the pageant finals held on Saturday, August 6, at Coron, Palawan.

The 19-year-old psychology student succeeded Miss Philippines Earth 2021 Naelah Alshorbaji, who finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth 2021.

Aside from Ramp, four other women were crowned on Saturday. The winner of the other titles are:

Miss Philippines Air 2022: Jimema Tempra (Jasaan, Misamis Oriental)

Miss Philippines Water 2022: Angel Santos (Trece Martires City)

Miss Philippines Fire 2022: Eryka Vina Tan (Legazpi City)

Miss Philippines Ecotourism 2022: Nice Lampad (Bayugan City)

The Miss Philippines Earth 2022 pageant started with a roster of 41 candidates, who had to participate in various online preliminary activities before they were trimmed down to the Top 20. Only those part of the Top 20 moved on to the physical phase of the competition.

The Top 20 announcement also made headlines after three candidates were disqualified for their height.

The 2022 edition marks the first time since the pandemic started that the Miss Philippines Earth pageant staged a physical competition. For its 2020 and 2021 editions, the competition was done virtually.

Ramp is set to represent the country in the upcoming Miss Earth pageant that will be held in the Philippines later this year. She is vying to become the fifth Filipina to win the Miss Earth title following Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017). – Rappler.com