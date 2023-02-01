Miss Supranational Philippines franchise is no longer with ALV Pageant Circle

ALL SET. Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black arrives in Poland for the pageant.

The cancellation comes months after ALV Pageant Circle first announced that the Miss Supranational Philippines would be a standalone pageant starting 2023

MANILA, Philippines – ALV Pageant Circle announced on Wednesday, February 1, that they have decided not to renew their Miss Supranational franchise “after much deliberation.”

“We thank the Miss Supranational organization for the past two years of mutual accord and wish them all the best in all their future endeavors,” they said.

The news came months after they announced in December 2022 that the Miss Supranational was supposed to be a standalone competition starting 2023.

At the time, ALV Pageant Circle said that the inaugural Miss Supranational Philippines pageant is slated for March 2023.

Applications for the Miss Supranational Philippines pageant also ran from December 17, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

As of writing, it remains unknown where the Miss Supranational franchise will move to. In November 2022, the Miss Supranational announced that they’ve raised their age limit to 32 years old, instead of 28.

The Miss World Philippines organization has acquired the Miss Supranational Philippines franchise in 2020, after its eight years with Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI).

The title of Miss Supranational Philippines is currently being held by Alison Black, who finished in Top 24 at the international pageant. The Philippines has only won the Miss Supranational title once, with Mutya Daul in 2013.

The ALV Pageant Circle has been in charge of the Miss World Philippines pageant, who also name the representatives for Miss Eco, Miss Eco Teen, and Reina Hispanoamericana. They also secured the local franchise for Miss Grand International, after BPCI cut ties with the pageant.

The Miss Grand Philippines is set for June, while the World Philippines is set for October. – Rappler.com