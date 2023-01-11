Miss Universe PH extends application for 2023 pageant 

Heads up, aspiring beauty queens! You still have until February to submit your application forms.

MANILA, Philippines – This might be the sign you’re looking for! Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) announced on Tuesday, January 10, that they have extended the application deadline for its 2023 pageant.

The organization opened for applications on November 7, 2022, with January 29, 11:59 pm as its initial deadline. However, applications can now be submitted until February 5, 11:59 pm.

“Be the next representative of the country in the most beautiful pageant in the universe,” they captioned the post.

In its original announcement, MUPH said that interested applicants should be at least 18 to 27 years old, female, and a Filipino citizen. There’s also no specific minimum height requirement for this edition’s screening process.

The 2023 pageant will also see aspiring beauty queens of any civil status as Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe organization, confirmed in September 2022 that the 72nd edition of the pageant will now allow moms and wives to participate in the competition.

Those interested can fill out the application form and send the accomplished copy to contact@missuniverseph.com. Additional details about the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant have yet to be announced.

The Miss Universe Philippines title is currently held by Celeste Cortesi of Pasay, who will be competing in the 71st international pageant in the hopes of winning the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown.

The Miss Universe 2022 coronation night will happen in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on January 14 (morning of January 15 in the Philippines). – Rappler.com