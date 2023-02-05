Miss Universe PH extends application deadline anew for 2023 pageant

The Miss Universe Philippines organization also announces the dates for physical screening and final selection

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization has extended its application deadline again for the 2023 pageant.

In a post on MUP’s social media pages, the organization said that they will accept applications until February 14 at 11:59 pm, instead of the previously announced date of February 5.

“The journey to the crown has only just begun and is still within your reach,” they said.

The organizers also announced that physical screenings will be on February 13 and 14, with the final selection to be done on February 15.

Aspiring beauty queens can fill out the application form and send the accomplished copy to contact@missuniverseph.com.

This deadline has been extended twice. The MUP organization first opened applications for the 2023 pageant on November 7, 2022, with January 29, 11:59 pm as its initial deadline.

In its original announcement, MUPH said that interested applicants should be at least 18 to 27 years old, female, and a Filipino citizen. There’s also no specific minimum height requirement for this edition’s screening process.

The 2023 pageant will also see aspiring beauty queens of any civil status as Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe organization, confirmed in September 2022 that the 72nd edition of the pageant will now allow moms and wives to participate in the competition.

The Miss Universe Philippines title is currently held by Celeste Cortesi of Pasay, who represented the country in the 71st international pageant in January. Celeste failed to make it to the pageant’s Top 16, breaking the Philippines’ 12-year streak of making it to the semifinals round.

Additional details about the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com