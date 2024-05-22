Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night to have live voting 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For the first time, fans can participate in a live voting for the MUPH pageant finals

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant fans, you now have the chance to help your favorite Miss Universe Philippines 2024 delegate win the crown!

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization (MUPH) announced on Tuesday, May 21, that there will be a live real-time voting for the coronation night happening on Wednesday, May 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

“You can be the 11th judge! Fans everywhere can now vote for their favorite Miss Universe Philippines 2024 finalists and help increase their chances of getting closer to the crown,” the pageant organizers said.

As of writing, additional details about the live voting process have yet to be disclosed. However, the announcement hinted that the voting is related to the Top 20, Top 10, and Top 5 candidates of the competition.

Pageant fans and supporters were also encouraged to download the MUPH app. “The power to choose our next queen is in your hands,” they added.

This will be the first time that there will be a live voting during the actual coronation night since the MUPH became a standalone pageant five years ago.

For its previous editions, fans were only able to vote for their favorite delegates during the pageant’s preliminary online challenges, and the MUPH titleholders were chosen via a panel of judges, with no input from pageant fans.

This is the latest change in this year’s MUPH pageant. The 2024 competition also marks the first edition where the age restriction is removed and the candidates are chosen through the Accredited Partners Program.

Fifty-three women are competing to succeed Michelle Dee, who concluded her journey in the Miss Universe 2023 in the Top 10. – Rappler.com