IN PHOTOS: Headshots of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines title holder is heating up as the organization released on Wednesday, February 21, the candidates’ official headshot pictures.
Initially, 55 candidates were introduced by the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization as the candidates for their pageant’s 2024 edition.
However, on Thursday, February 22, Natasha Jung, the delegate from Kananga announced her withdrawal from the competition.
“As of the moment, I would like to prioritize my personal growth and commitments, and not further involve the organization on the matter,” she wrote in a social media post. Notably, Jung’s headshot photo wasn’t uploaded by the MUPH organization on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the 2024 competition is faring up to be an interesting edition as it marked several firsts in the pageant’s history. To note, this year’s delegates were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, wherein only accredited partners approved by the MUPH organization selected the candidates from their respective localities through local pageants or appointments.
Also for the first time, the 2024 roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, such as Australia, northern and southern California, Florida, Hawaii, Miami, Sydney, the United Kingdom, Virginia, and Washington.
The Miss Universe 2024 pageant will also be the first edition without age restrictions for the candidates. This comes after mothers and wives were welcomed into the competition starting 2023.
As of writing, the organization has yet to announce additional details for its national pageant. Fifty-four candidates are competing in the hopes of succeeding Makati’s Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the international edition.
Familiar names among this year’s hopefuls are pageant veterans Victoria Velasquez Vincent (Miss Universe Philippines-Charity 2021), Kris Tiffany Janson (Miss Intercontinental 2014 2nd runner-up), Stacey Gabriel (Binibining Pilipinas 2022 2nd runner-up), Ahtisa Manalo (Miss International 2018 1st runner-up), and Christi McGarry (Miss Intercontinental 2015 1st runner-up).
Here are the official photos of the delegates posted by the MUPH organization:
Albay
Angeles
Australia
Bacolod
Bacoor
Baguio
Bantayan Island
Batangas
Bohol
Bukidnon
Bulacan
Cabanatuan
Cagayan de Oro
Cainta
Camiguin
Cavite
Cebu
Davao City
Davao Region
Florida
Hawaii
Iloilo City
Laguna
Leyte
Lucban
Mandaue
Manila
Mariveles
Miami
Naic
Northern California
Nueva Ecija
Occidental Mindoro
Pagadian City
Palawan
Pampanga
Pangasinan
Pasig
Quezon City
Quezon Province
Quirino
San Pablo, Laguna
Siargao
Southern California
Sydney
Tacloban
Taguig
Talisay City
Toledo City
Tuguegarao
United Kingdom
Virginia
Washington
Zambales
– Rappler.com
