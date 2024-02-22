Pageants
IN PHOTOS: Headshots of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates

Over 50 candidates are competing to succeed Makati's Michelle Dee

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines title holder is heating up as the organization released on Wednesday, February 21, the candidates’ official headshot pictures. 

Initially, 55 candidates were introduced by the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization as the candidates for their pageant’s 2024 edition. 

However, on Thursday, February 22, Natasha Jung, the delegate from Kananga announced her withdrawal from the competition.

“As of the moment, I would like to prioritize my personal growth and commitments, and not further involve the organization on the matter,” she wrote in a social media post. Notably, Jung’s headshot photo wasn’t uploaded by the MUPH organization on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, the 2024 competition is faring up to be an interesting edition as it marked several firsts in the pageant’s history. To note, this year’s delegates were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, wherein only accredited partners approved by the MUPH organization selected the candidates from their respective localities through local pageants or appointments. 

Also for the first time, the 2024 roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, such as Australia, northern and southern California, Florida, Hawaii, Miami, Sydney, the United Kingdom, Virginia, and Washington. 

The Miss Universe 2024 pageant will also be the first edition without age restrictions for the candidates. This comes after mothers and wives were welcomed into the competition starting 2023. 

As of writing, the organization has yet to announce additional details for its national pageant. Fifty-four candidates are competing in the hopes of succeeding Makati’s Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the international edition. 

Familiar names among this year’s hopefuls are pageant veterans Victoria Velasquez Vincent (Miss Universe Philippines-Charity 2021), Kris Tiffany Janson (Miss Intercontinental 2014 2nd runner-up), Stacey Gabriel (Binibining Pilipinas 2022 2nd runner-up), Ahtisa Manalo (Miss International 2018 1st runner-up), and Christi McGarry (Miss Intercontinental 2015 1st runner-up). 

Here are the official photos of the delegates posted by the MUPH organization:

Albay
Face, Head, Person
Angeles
Head, Person, Face
Australia
Head, Person, Face
Bacolod
Head, Person, Face
Bacoor
Face, Head, Person
Baguio
Head, Person, Face
Bantayan Island
Black Hair, Hair, Person
Batangas
Head, Person, Face
Bohol
Face, Head, Person
Bukidnon
Head, Person, Face
Bulacan
Head, Person, Face
Cabanatuan
Head, Person, Face
Cagayan de Oro
Head, Person, Face
Cainta
Face, Head, Person
Camiguin
Face, Head, Person
Cavite
Head, Person, Face
Cebu
Face, Head, Person
Davao City
Head, Person, Face
Davao Region
Head, Person, Face
Florida
Head, Person, Face
Hawaii
Face, Head, Person
Iloilo City
Laguna
Leyte
Head, Person, Face
Lucban
Black Hair, Hair, Person
Mandaue
Face, Head, Person
Manila
Head, Person, Face
Mariveles
Head, Person, Face
Miami
Head, Person, Face
Naic
Head, Person, Face
Northern California
Head, Person, Face
Nueva Ecija
Head, Person, Face
Occidental Mindoro
Head, Person, Face
Pagadian City
Head, Person, Face
Palawan
Head, Person, Face
Pampanga
Head, Person, Face
Pangasinan
Head, Person, Face
Pasig
Face, Head, Person
Quezon City
Quezon Province
Head, Person, Face
Quirino
Head, Person, Face
San Pablo, Laguna
Head, Person, Face
Siargao
Head, Person, Face
Southern California
Head, Person, Face
Sydney
Head, Person, Face
Tacloban
Face, Head, Person
Taguig
Black Hair, Hair, Person
Talisay City
Face, Head, Person
Toledo City
Black Hair, Hair, Person
Tuguegarao
Head, Person, Face
United Kingdom
Black Hair, Hair, Person
Virginia
Head, Person, Face
Washington
Head, Person, Face
Zambales
Head, Person, Face

– Rappler.com

Summarize this article with AI
