Miss Universe PH as a ‘lifestyle brand’?: What to expect from the 2023 pageant and beyond

The MUPH announces this year's hosts and performers for the coronation night on May 13

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2023’s coronation night is nearing, and many exciting updates from the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization were announced during the event’s press conference on Tuesday, April 11 at Marquis Events Place, Bonifacio Global City.

Special guests, hosts

This year’s Miss Universe Philippines delegates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi on May 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The evening’s main hosts will be Alden Richards and Xian Lim, while the backstage hosts will be Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Tim Yap.

MISS UNIVERSE PH 2023 DELEGATES. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

It was announced on March 24 that South Korean singer, INFINITE member Nam Woo-hyun will be performing during the finals night. Aside from Woohyun, American Idol alum Jessica Sanchez will also be gracing the stage. Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa will also be one of the night’s special guests.

New rules, programs

The 2023 pageant will also be the first time for mothers to be part of the competition as the 72nd edition of the pageant has allowed aspiring beauty queens of any civil status – married and with children – to join. Quezon City’s Mary Eileen Gonzales, who is one of the competition’s three mothers, said that she actually told the Miss Universe PH organization back in 2019 that “maybe one day, they would allow us to be here.”

“I believe I manifested this. And here I am today, and I am so proud. I cannot wait to hear my son one day tell his friends that ‘my mommy is a Miss Universe Philippines candidate,’” she added.

The new guidelines are in line with the organization’s goal of women empowerment, with the vision of diversity and inclusivity within the pageant industry.

The MUPH then announced a new Accredited Partners Program, where they will seek ambassadors across the country who share the same vision to seal partnerships with. The new program will help expand the org’s reach by “promoting the pageant, organizing local events, and selecting candidates in their respective areas.”

ACCREDITED PARTNERS DIRECTOR JOSEPH RIVERA. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

This will change the selection process for the delegates next year, making it more “streamlined and efficient.” The accredited partners will select the candidates from their respective areas, giving MUPH access to a “wider and more diverse pool of potential candidates.” Interested individuals or organizations can apply to be an accredited partner through MUPH’s website.

It’s a ‘lifestyle’

The MUPH also announced that the “Miss Universe Philippines” name is currently transitioning to become a “lifestyle brand,” emulating “the pageant lifestyle of an empowered woman.”

NATIONAL DIRECTOR OF MISS UNIVERSE PH SHAMCEY SUPSUP. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The house brand of the same name as the franchise aims to “deliver the Miss Universe experience to Filipinos nationwide” through an apparel line crafted with co-presenter Smilee Apparel. The line will feature classic styles that are meant to “elevate a women’s wardrobe,” and will include clothing, accessories, beauty, and personal care products.

This move is also meant to support the organization’s advocacy of supporting “Filipino ingenuity” by highlighting local industries, working with regional communities, and empowering our kababayans to do business. “Through licensing, we will work with reputable brands to bring co-branded products and official merchandise,” MUPH said.

The Miss Universe PH brand is slated to launch this quarter. The merchandise can be purchased at the Smilee Apparel Centre in Manila, through authorized retailers, and online stores. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com