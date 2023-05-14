Miss Universe PH names representatives to Miss Supranational, Miss Charm 2023 pageants 

MANILA, Philippines – After the crowning of Michelle Dee as Miss Universe Philippines 2023, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization has named two other Filipina beauty queens as the country’s representatives in international pageants.

Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol was proclaimed Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 while Baguio’s Krishnah Marie Gravidez was named Miss Charm Philippines 2023.

Amelinckx and Gravidez’ awarding ceremony was done in a separate program at Okada Manila during the early morning of Sunday, May 14 – just shortly after the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night concluded at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Both Amelinckx and Gravidez were part of the pageant’s Top 5, with Zambales’ Cristine Opiaza as the first runner-up and Angelique Manto of Pampanga as the second runner-up.

“I really just want to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. All your love and your support every year, for the past few years, has been so moving and so heartwarming and has been one of those driving factors that really kept me going and that really drove me to always want to become a better, more evolved, and transformed self,” Amelinckx said during the awarding ceremony, as seen in a video shared by ABS-CBN reporter Dyan Castillejo. Amelinckx has also joined the 2020 and 2022 editions of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx is Miss Supranational 2023 pic.twitter.com/wzZ6172QX5 — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Gravidez shared that her Miss Universe Philippines journey was meaningful because she “had so many firsts.” “I’m just living in gratitude right now and I’m looking forward to [representing] the Philippines on the international stage, Miss Charm, and I hope that I can make you all proud,” she said.

Miss Baguio Krishnah Gravidez is crowned Miss Charm Philippines 2023 pic.twitter.com/2HkD7H8c6t — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) May 13, 2023

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant is the fourth edition under the standalone Miss Universe Philippines organization, but this is the first time in its four-year history that they handed out three titles, as the competition had only focused on choosing a representative for the Miss Universe competition.

MUPH had earlier teased that apart from the Miss Universe Philippines crown, two other crowns would be up for grabs. But leading to coronation night, the organization had kept mum about the details of the two other titles. The organization also didn’t disclose as to why the other crowns were handed out in a separate ceremony.

Annabelle McDonnell, who represented the Philippines in the Miss Charm 2022 pageant, finished as 1st runner-up.

Meanwhile, Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black ended her journey as part of the Top 24. The Philippines has only won the Miss Supranational title once, with Mutya Daul in 2013. – Rappler.com