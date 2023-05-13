Makati’s Michelle Marquez Dee is Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Michelle will go on to represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador

MANILA, Philippines – Michelle Marquez Dee of Makati is crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 during the live coronation night held in the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, May 13.

Dee, 28, bested 37 other candidates in the competition to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

The runners-up are:

1st runner-up: Christine Opiaza, Zambales

2nd runner-up: Angelique Manto, Pampanga

This is the second time for Dee to join the Miss Universe Philippines competition. She was named Miss Universe Philippines Tourism in the 2022 edition.

Dee previously represented the Philippines in the Miss World 2019 competition, wherein she finished as part of the Top 12. She is the second beauty queen to win both the Miss World Philippines and Miss Universe Philippines crowns following Catriona Gray.

During the program, host Xian Liam announced that a technical difficulty had led to the cancellation of the Top 10. All of the Top 18 had to go through the evening gown competition to compete for a slot in the Top 5.

The 2023 edition is the first edition of the Miss Universe pageant to allow mothers and wives to be part of the competition.

Present at tonight’s coronation were Miss Universe owner Thai businesswoman Anne Jakrajutatip, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.

Dee will go on to represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador. She will compete in hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. – Rappler.com