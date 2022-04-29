LOOK: Miss Universe queens Demi-Leigh Tebow, Iris Mittenaere arrive in Manila

The beauty queens are in town to host Miss Universe Philippines 2022 with Pia Wurtzbach

MANILA, Philippines – Two Miss Universe titleholders have made it to the Philippines!

2017 winner Demi-Leigh Tebow and 2016 winner Iris Mittenaere arrived in Manila on Thursday, April 28 – a few days ahead of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant.

“I’m so happy to be here! Philippines day one,” Demi-Leigh said in the caption of photos of her wearing a red dress and being surrounded by this year’s candidates.

Her post was tagged in Okada Manila, where the pageant’s preliminary events are being held.

Meanwhile, Iris posted a series of Instagram Stories from her flight and arrival.

“Morning Manila!” she posted along with a photo of her posing in a bathrobe, with sunny skies in the background.

ARRIVED. Iris Mittenaere lands in Manila. Iris Mittenaere’s Instagram page

Demi-Leigh and Iris are co-hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant alongside Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. The star-studded event will also feature reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu as a special guest.

The coronation night will see 32 women competing for the title of Miss Universe Philippines, succeeding 2021 winner Beatrice Luigi Gomez. – Rappler.com