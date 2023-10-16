PH’s Nicole Borromeo lands in Top 3 of Miss International 2023 polls for Asia-Pacific

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP 3. Philippines' Nicole Borromeo are among the leading candidates in the Miss International 2023 polls.

In the initial poll results, Nicole places third, after Vietnam and Bangladesh

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo is among the leading candidates in the online poll for the Miss International 2023 pageant.

Borromeo ranked third for the delegates from the Asia-Pacific region, as seen in the initial count of the votes released by the pageant on Sunday, October 15.

Joining Borromeo in the Top 3 are Vietnam’s Nguyen Phuong Nhi and Bangladesh’s Farzana Yasmin Ananna, who placed first and second, respectively.

“This competitive regional cluster really knows how to support their respective [delegates],” the organization captioned the post about the rankings for the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the leading candidates in the partial count for the European and African continents are as follows: Top 1) Portugal’s Lilene Vieira Sarrao; Top 2) France’s Lysia Allaire; and Top 3) Greece’s Zoi Asuomanaki.

As for the delegates from the Americas, Mexico’s Itzia Garcia tops the initial votes, with Venezuela’s Andrea Rubio and Dominican Republic’s Yamilex Hernandez trailing in second and third place.

The delegates with the highest number of votes from each of the geographic regions — Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and the Americas — will automatically be part of the pageant’s Top 15.

Filipino pageant fans can continue casting their votes for Borromeo through the Miss International app.

The coronation night for Miss International 2023 is set for October 26 at Tokyo, Japan. Jasmin Selberg of Germany will crown her successor. Borromeo is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ seventh Miss International crown. – Rappler.com