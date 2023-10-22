LOOK: Nikki de Moura’s national costume for Miss Grand International 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Nikki de Moura wowed pageant fans with her national costume for the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2023 pageant. The look drew inspiration from the Philippines’ colorful festivities.

In the video shared by Miss Grand Philippines on Saturday, October 21, the 19-year-old beauty queen from Cagayan de Oro is seen wearing a colorful ensemble designed by Er Stephen Alvarado.

“It captures the essence of being a Festival Queen, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage and celebration of festivals in the Philippines,” the pageant described the ensemble.

Characterized by a headdress embellished with feathers and jewels and a flowing gown with intricate, colorful patterns, the ensemble aims to showcase the artistry and craftsmanship of Filipino designers.

The Miss Grand Philippines organization also shared more photos of De Moura wearing the ensemble during the national costume show, as well as some behind-the-scene snaps from the event.

Following the national costume show, the pageant’s preliminary competition is set for Sunday, October 22, 7 pm.

The Miss Grand International 2023 coronation night is set for October 25, with Brazil’s Isabella Menin crowning her successor.

De Moura is the first representative of the Miss Grand Philippines pageant under ALV Circle. Prior to it being a standalone pageant, representatives for the Miss Grand International pageant were chosen through the Binibining Pilipinas competition, until Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. withdrew from the MGI franchise in November 2022.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International title since the pageant was established in 2013. The country’s highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up from both Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021). – Rappler.com