LOOK: Nikki de Moura stuns in Miss Grand International 2023 prelims 

The coronation night is set for October 25

MANILA, Philippines – Nikki de Moura looked like a living doll during the preliminary competition of the Miss Grand International 2023 pageant on Sunday, October 22.

For her evening gown, the 19-year-old beauty queen wore a creation from Rian Fernandez. The intricately-designed pink trumpet gown is characterized by a deep neckline and sheer overskirt.

“A Filipina Barbie indeed,” the Miss Grand Philippines organization captioned De Moura’s walk during the evening gown segment.

In an Instagram post, Fernandez shared a closer look at the gown’s intricate patterns and details.

“The color exemplifies majesty and femininity. The applied ornamentation of the bodice is encrusted with glass crystals and rhinestones carefully handcrafted to perfection,” Fernandez said.

For the swimsuit segment, De Moura strutted down the walkway in a patterned one-piece bikini with cutouts.

Prior to the preliminaries, De Moura also showcased her “Festival Queen” national costume, where she drew inspiration from the Philippines’ festivities.

De Moura is the first representative of the Miss Grand Philippines pageant under ALV Circle.

She is currently in Vietnam to compete in Miss Grand International 2023 pageant in hopes of becoming the first Filipina to win the title. Since it was established in 2013, the country’s highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up from both Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021).

The Miss Grand International 2023 coronation night is set for October 25, with Brazil’s Isabella Menin crowning her successor. – Rappler.com