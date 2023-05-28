Palawan’s Angelica Lopez is Binibining Pilipinas International 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Angelica Lopez of Palawan was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 during the live coronation night held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 28.

Lopez bested 39 other candidates in the competition to succeed Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo. Lopez will be representing the country in the Miss International 2024 pageant as Borromeo will be competing in the 2023 edition.

Aside from Lopez, Anna Valencia Lakrini of Bataan was also named as Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023.

Meanwhile, Davao del Sur’s Katrina Anne Johnson and Atasha Reign Parani of General Trias, Cavite finished as 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

Only Borromeo and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez crowned their successors as only two titles were up for grabs for the 2023 pageant.

The Miss Intercontinental franchise was taken over by Mutya ng Pilipinas, while BPCI withdrew from the Miss Grand International pageant.

Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, and MJ Lastimosa hosted the coronation night, with performances from Vice Ganda, Darren Espanto, and ALAMAT. Reigning Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg was one of the special guests. – Rappler.com