‘This is really it’: Pauline Amelinckx heads to Poland for Miss Supranational 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline Amelinckx left Manila for Poland on Sunday, June 25, to represent the Philippines in the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant.

Wearing a blue halter neck dress paired with blue stockings, Pauline shared photos of her waving a Philippine flag at the airport.

“Poland, here I come,” she wrote. “This is just the start, and although I do feel some nerves on this new journey, the excitement and gratitude outweigh all of that.”

The beauty queen from Bohol shared that while she’s not 100% ready, what matters most is to have “the courage to take the first step and be willing to grow.”

She continued that being surrounded by “amazing and dedicated people” helped her bring out the best of her in this pageant journey.

“I will be raising our flag high and will wear the Philippine sash across my heart with both humility and pride,” she added.

Fellow beauty queens such as Alison Black, Hannah Arnold, Tracy Maureen Perez, Katarina Rodriguez, and Gracielle Lehmann have expressed their support and well-wishes for Pauline’s pageant journey.

Prior to leaving for Poland, Pauline had already geared up to be one of the pageant’s frontrunners as she advanced to the top 10 semi-final round of the competition’s Supra Chat challenge.

Pauline was named Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 in May following the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night. She will be competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ second Miss Supranational crown, following Mutya Datul in 2013.

The Miss Supranational 2023 coronation night is happening on July 14. – Rappler.com