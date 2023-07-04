WATCH: Pauline Amelinckx talks marine conservation in Miss Supranational advocacy video

Pauline shares that she had even created a marine animal-themed coloring book for kids

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Pauline Amelinckx opened up about her love for the ocean in a new video for the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant.

The organization started releasing on Saturday, July 1, its “From the Ground Up” video series, where the candidates share their respective advocacies and the community service initiatives they’ve led in line with them.

In her video entry, Amelinckx recalled how her love for the ocean started when she was a child and that being a certified free diver has only “deepened” her “appreciation for this beautiful wonder.”

“The drive to further nourish and protect [the ocean] for this generation and the next has only intensified,” she continued.

Amelinckx shared that she combined her passion for marine conservation and her drawing hobby to create “something more purposeful” – a marine animal-themed coloring book for kids.

The beauty queen from Bohol said that she partnered with different mentors to have her drawings featured in the coloring book, which she hoped will “instill more care and appreciation for the marine environment” to its audience.

“This coloring book can be both educational and enabling, to inspire the next generation to nurture and restore the ocean,” she explained.

While it was initially released in 2019, Amelinckx shared that the said coloring book had already been shared and distributed around different island communities and schools in Bohol province.

She went on to emphasize how vital collective action is in making a lasting impact on the environment, mentioning her ongoing partnership with different organizations like JCI Chocolate Hills and Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation.

“Creating positive change sometimes seems impossible to do on your own, but we are not alone. Together, we can build a generation where children and adults can be guided to become stewards of marine life and let their appreciation transform into action to protect our ocean from adverse activities and climate change,” she said.

Amelinckx hoped that with the platform of Miss Supranational, she’ll get to tap into a broader audience that would be interested in helping more communities.

“We can now transcend borders and reach out to work with other nations to make that difference,” she concluded.

Pauline was named Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 in May following the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night.

She is currently in Poland for the Miss Supranational pageant, where she’s competing in the hopes of winning the Philippines’ second crown, following Mutya Datul’s win in 2013.

The Miss Supranational 2023 coronation night is happening on July 14. – Rappler.com