Philippines’ Bea McLelland is Miss Eco Teen 2022 1st runner-up

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine representative Bea McLelland finished as first runner-up in the Miss Eco Teen 2022 pageant held in Egypt on Saturday, December 11 (Sunday, December 12 in Manila).

Cherisha Chanda of India was crowned the winner, succeeding Vietnam’s Vu Huyèn Diệu.

Candidates from the United States, Spain, and England placed second runner-up, third runner-up, and fourth runner-up, respectively.

The beauty queen from Aklan was named Miss Eco Teen Philippines during the Miss World Philippines coronation night in June where Gwendolyne Fourniol took home the top title.

The Philippines has only won the Miss Eco Teen title once – through Roberta Tamandong in 2020. In 2021, Philippines’ Tatyana Austria also finished as 1st runner-up. – Rappler.com