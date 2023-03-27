PH’s Ingrid Santamaria concludes Reina Hispanoamericana journey in Top 14

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Ingrid Santamaria ended her Reina Hispanoamericana 2022 journey in the Top 14 during the pageant’s finals night in Bolivia on Saturday, March 25 (Sunday, March 26 in Manila).

Arlette Rujel of Peru was crowned the winner, succeeding Mexico’s Andrea Bazarte. Pageant runners-up were the representatives of Brazil, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Colombia, in order.

ALV Pageant Circle also released a congratulatory message for Santamaria’s placement.

“Thank you for giving the Philippines a good fight in Bolivia,” they wrote. “You were truly an Exceptionally Empowered Filipina!”

Santamaria was named Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 during the Miss World Philippines coronation night in June 2022. In October, the pageant announced its postponement due to “political and civil unrest” in Bolivia.

The Philippines has only won the Reina Hispanoamericana crown once, courtesy of Teresita Marquez in 2017. – Rappler.com