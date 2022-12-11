Philippines’ Justine Felizarta is 1st runner-up in Miss Tourism World 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Justine Felizarta finished as first runner-up during the Miss Tourism World 2022 coronation night held in Vietnam on Saturday, December 10.

Erina Hanawa of Japan was crowned the winner.

The rest of the top five are as follows:

2nd runner-up: Vietnam, Le Thi Huong Uy

3rd runner-up: Russia, Iana Sharikova

4th runner-up: Nigeria, Adeduro Adetola

Justine also took home the Best in Evening Gown award.

Justine was named Miss World Philippines Tourism 2022, also known as first princess, during the Miss World Philippines coronation night in June where Gwendolyne Fourniol took home the top title.

It was in early November when the Miss World Philippines organization announced Justine’s appointment as the country’s representative for the 31st edition of Miss Tourism World.

The Philippines has only won the Miss Tourism World title once – through Michelle Reyes in 2002. – Rappler.com