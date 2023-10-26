PH’s Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 2023 3rd runner-up

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Andrea Rubio of Venezuela is Miss International 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Nicole Borromeo finished as 3rd runner-up during the Miss International 2023 coronation night held in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, October 26.

Andrea Rubio of Venezuela was crowned the winner. She bested 69 candidates to succeed Germany’s Jasmin Selberg.

The rest of the top five was ranked as follows:

1st runner-up: Sofia Osio Luna (Colombia)

2nd runner-up: Camila Diaz Daneri (Peru)

3rd runner-up: Nicole Borromeo (Philippines)

4th runner-up: Vanessa Hayes Schutt (Bolivia)

Borromeo was crowned as Binibining Pilipinas International in August 2022, but only got to compete in the 2023 edition of Miss International.

The Philippines is home to six Miss Internationals – Gemma Cruz Araneta (1963), Aurora Pijuan (1968), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016). – Rappler.com