IN PHOTOS: Highlights of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas organization proclaimed its 2022 queens at the Araneta Coliseum after a three-hour coronation night which began late Sunday evening, July 31 and ended up running until the early hours of Monday, August 1.

The night’s festivities opened with a supercharged dance number from the 40 candidates, who even wowed pageant fans with their quick costume change after introducing themselves. The ladies also danced along to P-pop powerhouse SB19’s rendition of the Binibining Pilipinas’ iconic theme song.

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, who made history last year as the first all-female hosting tandem of the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night, returned to host the event. Miss Grand International 2020 1st runner-up Samantha Bernardo and actor Edward Barber, meanwhile, helped in hosting and monitoring the response from online viewers.

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Even though the show started late, 30 minutes later than their announced 10 pm start, the fast-paced program was quick to make up for it as they went straight to announcing the special awardees.

Oriental Mindoro’s Graciella Lehmann, whose Tikbalang-inspired costume was designed by actor Paolo Ballesteros, won Best in National costume. Isabella David of Mexico, Pampanga – an alumna of The Voice Philippines – was named Miss Talent.

Other special awardees included: Laguna’s Yllana Marie Aduana as Miss Photogenic; Catanduanes’ Eiffel Rosalita as Miss Friendship; Angono, Rizal’s Nicole Budol as Manila Bulletin Reader’s Choice; and San Pablo, Laguna’s Roberta Angela Tamondong as Ms. Philippine Airlines.

Celebrities and past Binibining Pilipinas queens were introduced as part of the judges for the 2022 coronation night. Among them were Miss International 2018 1st runner-up Ahtisa Manalo, Miss Globe 2015 Ann Colis, and Darna actors Jane de Leon and Joshua Garcia.

The competition got fiercer during the announcement of the Top 12. After each semifinalist was called, the candidate gave a short message about what they hoped to see in the Philippines in the next six years.

The semifinalists then showed off their physiques, wearing white two-piece swimsuits designed by Justine Aliman, as Maymay Entrata performed her hit song “Amakabogera.”

Organizers of the Miss Globe and Miss Intercontinental pageants also gave special messages to their reigning queens, who are both from the Philippines: Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita. Joining them onstage was Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman-Alcaraz, who is now a member of Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.’s executive committee.

The ladies then brought out their best walks for the evening gown portion, wearing dresses by local designers. Gabrielle Basiano of Borongan, Eastern Samar bagged both Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown.

The Top 12 candidates then faced the much-awaited Question and Answer portion.

As the deliberation on the winner was underway, the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens had their final walks. Present on coronation night were Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita, and Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold.

SB19 then returned to the stage, treating the audience to a medley of their hits “Bazinga” and “SLMT.”

The announcement of the winners then commenced. However, tension and confusion arose as there was a lull several minutes long before the announcement of the Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 titleholder.

At the end of the night, it was Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo who took home the crown. Although she succeeded Masbate’s Hannah Arnold, it will be Arnold who will represent the Philippines in the 60th edition of the Miss International pageant this December 2022. Borromeo will be joining the international pageant next year.

Borromeo’s court includes:

Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022: Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022: Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022: Gabrielle Basiano, Borongan, Eastern Samar

Runners-up are Angono, Rizal’s Nicole Budol as 1st runner-up and Stacey Daniella Gabriel from Cainta, Rizal as 2nd runner-up. – Rappler.com