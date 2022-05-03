IN PHOTOS: Miss World PH 2022 candidates in their 1st challenge

Who are your favorites for this challenge?



MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines organization released on Monday, May 2, new glam photos of its official candidates for the 2022 pageant.

“An exceptionally empowered Filipina is always prepared. She knows how to remain graceful under pressure. Meet the official candidates in their first-ever challenge during the final screening,” the post read.

The organization, however, did not provide additional information about the said challenge.

1, Simone Nadine Bornilla

2, Erika Vinculado

3, Angel Jed Latorre

4, Maica Cabling Martinez

5, Shaina Rose Ico

6, Samatha Gabronino

7, Erika Kristensen

8, Tsina Jade Chu

9, Kayla Arriadne Tiongson

10, Kristal Marie Gante

11, Maria Niña Soriano

12, Anje Mae Manipol

13, Maria Gigante

14, Patricia Dizon

15, Ivanna Pacis

16, Carla Manuel

17, Ingrid Santamaria

18, Justine Beatrice Felizarta

19, Kim Tiquestiques

20, Ashley Subijano Montenegro

21, Paula Ortega

22, Cassandra Bermeo Chan

23, Charyzah Costales Esparrago

24, Alison Black

25, Gwendolyne Fourniol

26, Aliana Joaquin

27, Blessie Villablanca

28, Mauie Long

29, Loraine Joy Arpia

30, Angela Teng

31, Natazha Vea Beautista

32, Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo

33, Marinel Timoteo Tungol

34, Beatriz McLelland

35, Patricia McGee

36, Lady Justerinnie Santos

Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, the 36 candidates can also vie for the following titles: Miss Supranational Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Environment Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines.

The 2022 Miss World Philippines coronation night is happening on May 29 at a still unconfirmed location. – Rappler.com