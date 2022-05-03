IN PHOTOS: Miss World PH 2022 candidates in their 1st challenge

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines organization released on Monday, May 2, new glam photos of its official candidates for the 2022 pageant.
“An exceptionally empowered Filipina is always prepared. She knows how to remain graceful under pressure. Meet the official candidates in their first-ever challenge during the final screening,” the post read.
The organization, however, did not provide additional information about the said challenge.
1, Simone Nadine Bornilla
2, Erika Vinculado
3, Angel Jed Latorre
4, Maica Cabling Martinez
5, Shaina Rose Ico
6, Samatha Gabronino
7, Erika Kristensen
8, Tsina Jade Chu
9, Kayla Arriadne Tiongson
10, Kristal Marie Gante
11, Maria Niña Soriano
12, Anje Mae Manipol
13, Maria Gigante
14, Patricia Dizon
15, Ivanna Pacis
16, Carla Manuel
17, Ingrid Santamaria
18, Justine Beatrice Felizarta
19, Kim Tiquestiques
20, Ashley Subijano Montenegro
21, Paula Ortega
22, Cassandra Bermeo Chan
23, Charyzah Costales Esparrago
24, Alison Black
25, Gwendolyne Fourniol
26, Aliana Joaquin
27, Blessie Villablanca
28, Mauie Long
29, Loraine Joy Arpia
30, Angela Teng
31, Natazha Vea Beautista
32, Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo
33, Marinel Timoteo Tungol
34, Beatriz McLelland
35, Patricia McGee
36, Lady Justerinnie Santos
Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor.
Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, the 36 candidates can also vie for the following titles: Miss Supranational Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Environment Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines.
The 2022 Miss World Philippines coronation night is happening on May 29 at a still unconfirmed location.