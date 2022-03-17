Philippines’ Tracy Maureen Perez finishes in Miss World 2021 Top 13

Tracy fails to make it to the Top 6



MANILA, Philippines – Tracy Maureen Perez ended her Miss World journey on Wednesday, March 16 (Thursday, March 17 Manila time) with a Top 13 placement in the pageant’s finals night held in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 28-year-old Cebuana beauty queen was the fourth candidate to be called for the Top 13, but failed to make it to the Top 6 of the pageant.

Candidates moving on to the next round of the competition are:

USA Poland Indonesia Mexico Northern Island Cote D’Ivoire

One of these candidates will succeed reigning titleholder Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica.

'BLUE GOWN FOR THE BLUE CROWN' 👑✨🇵🇭



LOOK: #MissWorld2021 PH bet Tracy Maureen Perez looks stunning in a blue gown designed by Harvey Cenit.



"This is the last stretch, Philippines! Pray and manifest," Perez says in a post. 📷 Tracy Maureen Perez and Charvin Valdez Torne/IG pic.twitter.com/MNqGryK56r — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 17, 2022

Prior to the pageant night, Tracy secured a spot in the pageant’s Top 30 after being named as one of the winners of the Head to Head challenge and one of the Top 5 finalists in the Beauty With A Purpose program fast-track events.

Tracy’s Top 13 finish is the Philippines’ highest since 2016, when Catriona Gray made it to the Top 5. It also serves as the second-straight year the Philippines secured a Top 12 placement after Michelle Dee’s Top 12 finish in 2019.

Megan Young remains to be the only Filipina to win the Miss World title. She was crowned in 2013.– Rappler.com