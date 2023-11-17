IN PHOTOS: PH delegates’ Miss Universe national costumes over the years

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NATIONAL COSTUMES. The Philippines' Miss Universe bets from 2018 to 2023 in their national costumes.

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe’s national costume showcase remains to be the most highly anticipated segment of the pageant each year. Beauty queens from all around the world are given the chance to celebrate and represent their respective cultures in creative garb, and viewers get to hear the interesting backstories behind these costumes.

This year, Michelle Dee, the Philippines’ bet, paid homage to her role as an Air Force reservist. She donned an original piece by designer Michael Barrasi – sporting airplane-like wings and a bodysuit, cap, and parts of her gloves woven into the solihiya pattern typically seen in the tropics. At the back of the airplane wings is an elaborate mural inspired by Filipino culture.

Meanwhile, other Filipino beauty queens from past editions of the pageant drew inspiration from different aspects of Filipino culture, such as folklore, the country’s flag, the Philippine eagle, and more.

To look back on these iconic outfits, we rounded up the national costume looks of the Philippines’ Miss Universe bets from 2018 to 2023.

Michelle Dee (2023)

READY FOR TAKEOFF. Michelle Dee pays homage to her role as an Air Force reservist through her airplane-like wings and her hat and bodysuit woven into the solihiya pattern. Michelle Dee’s Instagram

Celeste Cortesi (2022)

SUPERHERO. Celeste Cortesi channels Darna at the Miss Universe 2022 national costume competition. Screenshot from Miss Universe’s X

Beatrice Luigi Gomez (2021)

GOLDEN. Beatrice Luigi Gomez graces the national costume segment of the pageant’s 2021 edition in an ensemble inspired by the ‘Bakunawa,’ the lunar dragon’s final form. Miss Universe Philippines’ Instagram

Rabiya Mateo (2020)

WINGS. Rabiya Mateo flies high with her winged getup inspired by the Philippine flag. Screenshot from Lazada PH’s YouTube

Gazini Ganados (2019)

THE EAGLE TAKES FLIGHT. Gazini Ganados dons a glimmering Philippine eagle-inspired national costume during the 2019 edition of Miss Universe. The Miss Universe Organization

Catriona Gray (2018)

Whose look was your favorite?