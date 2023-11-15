Police officer charged with kidnapping of Miss Grand PH contestant Catherine Camilon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The missing beauty queen was allegedly in a relationship with the primary suspect, who claims his innocence

MANILA, Philippines – The police officer who allegedly had a relationship with missing beauty queen Catherine Camilon has been charged with kidnapping and illegal detention over her disappearance, along with three other companions, according to a Philippine News Agency report.

The charges were filed before the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, November 13 against the allegedly “violent” Police Maj. Allan de Castro; his driver and bodyguard Jefrey Magpantay; and two unidentified men.

The Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant, who was last seen on October 12, is feared to be in danger by lead investigation agency Criminal Investigation and Detection Group 4A (CIDG-4A). Chief Police Col. Jacinto Malinao Jr. said in an Inquirer report that they are “hoping for the best” but “expecting the worst.” Malinao stated that De Castro, who claims his innocence, is “allegedly capable of committing violence,” citing possible instances of physical harm towards Camilon, especially when inebriated.

According to the authorities, witnesses claimed that they saw a bloodied, unconscious Camilon being transferred by three men from her gray Nissan Juke to a red Honda CRV in Bauan town on the night of October 12. The witnesses added that the men carrying Camilon saw them, and that one pointed a gun at them. The gunman, who had a distinct tattoo and physical features, was identified as Magpantay through the rogue’s gallery of the CIDG.

De Castro, who was chatting with Camilon right before she disappeared, is currently under restrictive custody.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that the prosecutor would have 10 days to evaluate if the complaints referred by the CIDG-4A would be eligible for preliminary investigations. The agency is preparing more evidence and documents to support the case.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, on November 8, the abandoned red CRV without a plate number was found in a vacant lot at Barangay Dumuclay, Batangas City. The PNP Forensic Group reported that 17 hair strands, fingerprints, and 12 swabs of blood samples were found inside. The family of the victim has yet to submit their DNA samples for comparison.

Camilon was first reported missing on October 12. Her mother Rose Camilon said that she last had a conversation with her daughter around 8 pm of October 12, wherein she was told that the 26-year-old high school teacher was at a gasoline station in Bauan and was going to a meeting in Batangas City.

Camilon, who represented Tuy, Batangas in the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant in July, was last seen alive at a mall in Lemery town. – Rappler.com