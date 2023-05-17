Shamcey Supsup says MUPH org ‘stayed strong in the face of unjust accusations’ 

The Miss Universe Philippines national director says the organization 'remained steadfast in their values and integrity'

MANILA, Philippines – Following the controversial Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 coronation night, MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup emphasized that the organization “remained steadfast in [their] values and integrity.”

In a social media post on Monday, May 15, Supsup expressed her gratitude to those who supported them in their MUPH journey.

“The saying ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going’ truly resonates with us,” she wrote.

During the coronation night on May 13, host Xian Lim announced that the pageant encountered a technical difficulty that led them to do manual tallying instead. The tabulation error forced the cancellation of the Top 10, and the pageant then reverted to having all of the Top 18 compete for a spot in the Top 5.

Pageant fans and viewers online called for an explanation from the MUPH, with some even questioning the competence of the organizers.

As of writing, MUPH has yet to release a statement about the incident.

In her post, Supsup wrote that it had “been an incredibly challenging experience.”

Even days after the coronation, controversy regarding the results still continues as the organization has yet to address the matter.

Supsup appeared to have alluded to the incident in her post: “What makes me most proud is how our organization stayed strong in the face of unjust accusations.”

She emphasized that their group “always remained steadfast in [their] values and integrity,” and have “never [wavered] from upholding what is right, regardless of the consequences.”

Supsup then ended her post by dedicating a toast to those who “recognized [their] hardwork and dedication” to the MUPH platform. “Now, it’s time to set our sights on the next stage.”

Makati’s Michelle Dee was named Miss Universe Philippines 2023. In a separate awarding ceremony after the coronation night, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol was proclaimed Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 and Baguio’s Krishnah Marie Gravidez was named Miss Charm Philippines 2023. – Rappler.com