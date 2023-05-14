Filipinos online sound off on ‘disaster’ Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night

Discussing production issues, fan favorites, and even a ‘transphobic’ answer, social media users made this year’s Miss Universe Philippines the top trend on PH Twitter

MANILA, Philippines – As new queens reigned supreme at the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 coronation night on Saturday, May 13, social media users had a lot to say about the event, filled as it was with many twists.

During and after coronation night, #MissUniversePhilippines2023 and MUPH topped Twitter Philippine trends. Keywords on the event continued to dominate the trending topics as of Sunday morning, May 14.

Many Filipinos online were disappointed by the results, saying the Miss Universe Philippines organization was “stuck and lost.”

Me after hearing the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 results: pic.twitter.com/PrkUL5MtHk — YAEL | @danyaelll on ig (@DANYAELLL) May 13, 2023

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 is a disaster we will never ever forget — Neil 🙊 (@gudnaytrot) May 13, 2023

While other Miss Universe franchises have stepped up their games and have adapted to the evolution of pageantry, Miss Universe Philippines is still stuck and lost.



As a “should be platform for leadership”, sadly, it’s not empowering, not progressive, and not transformative. — Miss Mela Habijan (@missmelahabijan) May 13, 2023

Some even questioned the competence of MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup and creative director Jonas Gaffud.

MUPH should change its management. Shamcey Lee and Jonas Gaffud really ruined the organization. Hinaluan pa ng propaganda by having greetings from corrupt gov’t officials tapos kinukuha pang judges. Corrupt ang organization nung naging independent pageant ang MUPH. — Jordan POLL (@jordanPOLLed) May 13, 2023

Starting to really doubt if Sham/cey Sups/up is competent for the job as MUPH National Director 😬 — #JusticeForNewBataan5 (@mndlangl) May 13, 2023

Production blunders

The MUPH coronation night was met with a lot of production issues, which were spotted and criticized by eagle-eyed viewers. One user even said that the organization “peaked” with its first pageant held in 2020.

MUPh org production really peaked nung first pageant nila no? It's been three years. Papanget ng papanget. — Justin (@_wellwells) May 13, 2023

Let me just say this, this is the worst MUPH set-up ever! The inclusion of dancers in the midst of the evening gown segment seemed to distract from the elegance and poise of the candidates. Pambarangay amputa.#MissUniversePhilippines2023 — andrei (@aandreitongol) May 13, 2023

that random "baguio" voiceover BSJXBDIDBJDHSHZHD

this era of miss universe philippines is truly a mess im embarrassed, just crown pampanga or bohol and leave



"Miss Universe Philippines 2023"#MissUniversePhilippines2023 pic.twitter.com/TaiPh5Phx7 — Gothim (@gayoftheyear69) May 13, 2023

Twitter user @diwatangatin questioned why MUPH did not get local artists as performers for the event, saying they should be “celebrating Filipino beauty, culture, and talent.”

As the pageant that chooses the person who represents the Philippines in an international competition, shouldn’t you show some support to local artists? — diwatangatin ⚠️🇸🇬 🌳⁶¹⁸ (@diwatangatin) May 13, 2023

Others also asked why it took so long for pageant fans to see Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, saying she was “disrespected.”

Still no Celeste on stage…meanwhile Yedda Romualdez taking her precious time advancing her own political agenda #MissUniversePhilippines2023 #MUPH2023TheCoronation #MUPH2023 — Jacob Seb (@IMJakeSebastian) May 13, 2023

The fact that Celeste Cortesi is not part of the opening performance unlike Rabiya and Bea shows how disrespected that girl is. Karma lang for Jonas and Voltaire #MissUniversePhilippines2023 — FM Nodado⚕️ (@franconodado) May 13, 2023

Some fans also thanked Celeste for her reign as Miss Universe Philippines, with one user saying that she had “one of the saddest final walks…seen in the Philippine pageant scene.”

“To be lost in the memories of the past or to be caught up overthinking about the future is being absent of the only thing really existing, which is right now,” Celeste said in her message.

Celeste Cortesi's final walk maybe one of the saddest final walks I've seen in the Philippine pageant scene. 😭 — zi (@ziggyamores) May 13, 2023

Celeste Cortesi is still one of the finest and strongest MUPH representatives that we sent sa MU. Her exclusion to the Top 20 will never define her. Thank you, Celeste. 🙌🏻 — 🏐🇵🇭🌸 (@VolleyPilipinas) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, users said that host Alden Richards had a “Steve Harvey moment” when he mixed up the winners of the Miss Friendship and Face of Social Media special awards.

Richards was praised for handling the mistake “with class” and recovering quickly.

Actually #ALDENRichards handled it with class.. like a seasoned host. And recovered quickly. That's how you do it.👌#MUPH2023 https://t.co/WZdP87faAW — Mystique Charm (@mystique_charmz) May 13, 2023

Well, to be pitted against Steve Harvey in hosting is already a compliment. Both testaments na no matter how good you are in your craft, you are still bound to make mistakes. Ang importante, nakakabawi #MUPH2023 #AldenRichards https://t.co/MAumB1guhD — Tin (@tinyapyuco) May 13, 2023

However, the biggest twist of the night, shocking fans, was the tabulation error that forced the cancellation of the top 10, with the top 18 candidates advancing instead to the evening gown competition for a spot in the top 5.

"due to tabulation issues"



miss universe philippines 2023, napaka boombastic side eye pic.twitter.com/E7q7Fa8OCy — niiss (@CojaDc) May 13, 2023

rupaul taking notes from muph’s twist — andré (@heyheyandre_art) May 13, 2023

Fans called for an explanation from MUPH organizers during coronation night. Supsup spoke about this year’s competition later in the evening, but did not offer an explanation on the blunder.

The ladies don’t deserve this.

Sila ang totoong victim dito. https://t.co/uGMI6FXMpT — Lyqa Maravilla (@lyqamaravilla) May 13, 2023

I thought Shamcey will explain the glitch, which is an honorable way to save the night. But nope. Okurrrr. #MissUniversePhilippines2023 — Rod Magaru (@rodmagaru) May 13, 2023

“I hope they release a statement after just to clear things up so that whoever wins can enjoy her reign without question,” said Miss Universe Philippines 2021 delegate Ayn Bernos.

I hope they release a statement after just to clear things up, so that whoever wins can enjoy her reign without question🥹 — Ayn Bernos (@aynbernos) May 13, 2023

Fan favorites

After the announcement of the supposed top 10, MUPH 2023 first runner-up Angelique Manto from Pampanga shot up as a trending topic due to her being left out of the lineup.

Pampanga’s Angelique Manto is one of the top Twitter Philippine trends after she falls short of making it to the top 10 of #MissUniversePhilippines2023. #MUPH2023TheCoronation 📷: ABS-CBN Entertainment #MUPH2023 UPDATES: https://t.co/OajcZEVzLK pic.twitter.com/Vv8he7qBKY — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 13, 2023

Many were infuriated by the top 10 decision, questioning why she was left out despite her performance in the preliminary rounds. She also was among the top five delegates in all the online contests.

angelique manto having a clean performance should’ve been enough reason for her to be included in the top 10 wtf — lj (@tayslavender) May 13, 2023

Rating ng inis ko this Miss Universe Philippines 2023



1/10 – Maling announcement ni Alden Richards (Please be kind to Alden hehe)



9/10 – Best in Evening Gown Michelle Dy???



10/10 – No Pampanga sa Top 10.#MissUniversePhilippines2023 — Mon (@Mon_028) May 13, 2023

Once Angelique was given another chance to shine in the evening gown competition, social media users said she was “a rising star” who deserved her place in the top 5.

Angelique going from “not in the top 10” to Top 5 pic.twitter.com/x5fQefxwXQ — Nikko Ramos (@NikkoRMS) May 13, 2023

PAMPANGA, MS. ANGELIQUE MANTO PROVED WHY SHE DESERVES TO BE IN THE TOP 5. NOW THIS IS A COMEBACK. SIZ SLAYED AND ATE!!!!#MissUniversePhilippines2023pic.twitter.com/GBp7z9rhap — ☪ (@lounavaleriaa) May 13, 2023

Win or lose, I am just SO HAPPY that ANGELIUE MANTO clearly is the rising star of this year’s MUPH pageant. AND SHE HAD THE BEST SOCIAL MEDIA PACKAGING THIS YEAR.



Love that people get to see her beauty, passion, her mind, and love for our country!!!



She deserves the world!!! — Von Yacob (@heycaloy) May 13, 2023

Another candidate who won fans’ hearts was Bohol’s Pauline Amelinckx, who was praised for her fortitude, as this was her third attempt at the MUPH title.

Pauline, you have been through massive transformation this season!



You fought and became your Ultimate. I hope your heart rests in the comfort that your crown is the love not only of the Boholano’s but the entire dreamers that dreamed with you.#MissUniversePhilippines2023 pic.twitter.com/XaJnkYPBMN — President Nadine (@openmusings) May 13, 2023

Ang emotionally, physically, and mentally draining siguro nitong MUPH journey ni Pauline. Imagine ilang taon. Grabe ‘yung mental fortitude niya I hope she gets rewarded by the cosmos for her spirit & fire. Maybe there are bigger better plans for her.#MissUniversePhilippines2023 — Ralph | #ThesisEra (@maroontito) May 13, 2023

Fans who were at the Mall of Asia Arena chanted Pauline’s name after the MUPH coronation night. She would later be crowned as Miss Supranational Philippines 2023.

Bohol is the crowd's ultimate in MOA Arena! As we should! #MissUniversePhilippines2023 pic.twitter.com/eUtnCQLNW8 — machu (@mtthwvlnt) May 13, 2023

‘Transphobic’ answer

Top five finalist Krishnah Marie Gravidez from Baguio received flak from Filipinos online for her answer during the first Q&A portion of the pageant. Krishnah said that transgender women should not be allowed in women’s sports events due to “biological reasons.”

“Baguio disagrees with transwomen athletes joining the female category in sports competitions due to biological differences with biological women”



this is NOT transphobic to you? https://t.co/UyjToWr9fq pic.twitter.com/P4f3GQLCZ1 — lex (@f4ggotism) May 13, 2023

Im sorry but as much as i like Miss Baguio, her take on trans people on sports is just not it. Hindi pwedeng all for Equality ka pero you have reservations, we are aiming for creating safer spaces not for exclusion.#MissUniversePhilippines2023 — •*Tokio⋆｡˚ ⋆ #ProtectTransKids (@pixieenbyy) May 13, 2023

One user pointed out that the answer was “very wrong” given that the owner of Miss Universe, Anne Jakrajutatip, is a trans woman.

For Ms. Baguio to say this when she knows that @MissUniverse is owned by a transwoman and she is in the audience too, is appalling. She didn't even substantiate her response. Very wrong! #MissUniversePhilippines2023 pic.twitter.com/XenhNHvqv0 — Hanash Daily 🍵💥#TeamBarda (@BIENsays) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Twitter user @ul4ne questioned why transgender rights were being debated in the first place.

cis gays & cis people as a whole shut up deciding what is transphobic or not, talking over trans folk as we tell you that shit was wrong is transphobic in itself — raine (@ul4ne) May 13, 2023

Krishnah would later be crowned Miss Charm Philippines 2023.

Humor despite chaos

Despite the chaotic coronation night, Filipinos online also turned to humor to cope with the developments during the evening.

me pag naka earphones tapos kunyare nasa music video: pic.twitter.com/qRBXcqyAhT — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) May 13, 2023

Many said that actress Belle Mariano should have been crowned Miss Universe Philippines for her statement to “learn and excel in what [she] does.” Mariano was among the personalities featured in the commercials that were repeatedly shown during the show’s breaks.

“Miss Belle Mariano you may now pick the judge who will ask your question.”



Alden: The judge who will be asking your question is Direk Lauren.



Direk: What is your new dream right now?



Belle: “To learn and excel on what I do po.”



MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2023 – BELLE MARIANO pic.twitter.com/KMcZQ9fHZw — arafhel | DONATORS PH (@ilysmdonnyyy) May 13, 2023

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Top 5:



– Richard Yap

– Belle Mariano

– Donny Pangilinan

– Joshua Garcia

– Jody Sta. Maria



99% Ads

1% Miss Universe PH#MissUniversePhilippines2023 — Jisoo (@Rende_2003) May 13, 2023

last statement of belle mariano is so winning answer mga bhie 'to learn and to excel in what I do' koronahan na yan! #MissUniversePhilippines2023 — S.E.J.E.O.N.G (@Mariayaaaaaaaaa) May 13, 2023

Why the hate?

As Filipinos online discussed Michelle Dee’s crowning as Miss Universe Philippines 2023, some social media users said that the candidate had nailed the Q&A round and didn’t deserve the hate she was getting following her win.

Michelle Dee nailed the Q&A round, yet she is receiving thousands of hate tweets. Like why? — B (@stfublairex) May 13, 2023

i know that a lot of ppl hate michelle dee but considering her performance, we can't deny the fact that she really deserves that crown. she proved her worth. i hope that we won't do the same mistakes for the last years. let's support our candidate.



MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2023 — mx. a (@theadygee) May 13, 2023

Others said that their frustration over the results should lie with the organizers of the event.

I hope everyone understands that we don't hate Michelle Dee because she won. Instead, our frustration lies with the system of these organizers who claim to be changing the status quo of pageantry while injustice continues to occur behind closed doors. — Melds (@MeldenCasing) May 13, 2023

Michelle Dee have been getting so much hate from FB. I don't think na deserve niya ang hate but isn't it the case with every MUPh winner? Also, MUPh org has been receiving so much mockery. Shamcey and Jonas, mas hate kayo ng tao this year. Dasurv! #MissUniversePhilippines2023 — JACE (@gumbs_gumbao) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Twitter user @AltheyuhMoves was touched by Pauline and Michelle’s “sportsmanship and sisterhood,” saying pageants fans should let women uplift and celebrate each other.

I know as pageant fans we tend to always go to online "bardagulan" when it comes to pageantry. But Bohol and Makati's sportsmanship and sisterhood was so touching to watch. Let women uplift each other. Let us celebrate each other. #MissUniversePhilippines2023 pic.twitter.com/oT1KyrOngM — Amber 💫🐍 (@AltheyuhMoves) May 13, 2023

– with reports from Ysa Abad/Rappler.com