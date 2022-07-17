South Africa’s Lalela Mswane is Miss Supranational 2022

The Philippines’ Alison Black ends her pageant journey as part of the Top 24

MANILA, Philippines – Lalela Mswane of South Africa was named Miss Supranational 2022 during the pageant’s coronation night held at Nowy Sacz, Malopolska, Poland on July 15 (July 16 in Manila).

Mswane bested 68 other candidates to succeed Namibia’s Chanique Rabe. Her royal court includes:

1st runner-up: Praewwanich Ruangthong (Thailand)

2nd runner-up: Nguyen Hyunh Kim Duyen (Vietnam)

3rd runner-up: Adinda Creshella (Indonesia)

4th runner-up: Ismelys Velasque (Venezuela)

Prior to winning Miss Supranational 2022, Mswane finished as 2nd runner-up in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. India’s Harnaaz Sandhu won the crown.

Meanwhile, Philippines representative Alison Black finished in the Top 24. She was also proclaimed Miss Supra Talent in an award ceremony after the coronation night.

The Miss World Philippines organization congratulated the country’s bet, saying that she gave the Philippines a “good fight” in Poland. “You were truly an Exceptionally Empowered Filipina! Thank you for raising our flag,” they said.

The Philippines only won the Miss Supranational title once – with Mutya Daul in 2013. – Rappler.com