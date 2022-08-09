Who is Jenny Ramp, Miss Philippines Earth 2022? 

Jenny is vying to become the fifth Filipina to win the Miss Earth

Jenny Ramp took home the title of Miss Philippines Earth 2022 during the pageant finals held on Saturday, August 6, at Coron, Palawan.

The 19-year-old psychology student from Santa Ignacia, Tarlac, bested 19 other candidates in the coronation ceremony to inherit the crown from Miss Philippines Earth 2021 Naelah Alshorbaji.

Personal life

Being an only child, Jenny, whose real name is Jennylynn Sinead Domingo Ramp, has a close relationship with her parents.

“Growing up, my parents taught me how to holistically become an all-around good person, citizen, and daughter. I was taught responsibility, the value of hard work, and how to show respect towards all beings to the environment,” she said in her Miss Philippines Earth profile.

She was raised in the United States by her parents – only visiting her mother’s family in the Philippines for summer vacations. One of her fondest memories in the country is watching sunsets, specifically in Boracay, with her loved ones.

When their family decided to move to the Philippines for good though, Jenny admitted that it came with the “struggles of adapting to [a] new environment.” “[It] was hard because I really felt the cultural shock,” she said.

Her adjustment period was made easier when she discovered her passion for modeling. “I was able to empower myself through modeling and working with all kinds of people while discovering who I am as a person,” she said.

Pageant journey

Jenny clinched the crown in her first stint at a national pageant. For the ramp and commercial model, she always knew that her advocacies fit well with the Miss Philippines Earth competition.

“Growing up as a little girl, I was always environmentally conscious…. I didn’t know why at such a young age I was so conscious, but now I see that it is because I’ve always had a heart so big for the Earth and nature. Now as a woman and a beauty queen, I can use this as my advantage in obtaining a bigger platform where I can encourage others to be as environmentally conscious as I am, striving to save the Earth,” she said.

Her advocacy is to educate everyone, especially the youth and the marginalized sector, about ecological sustainability. “During the pandemic, we learned that keeping our world clean is vital to our survival…. We should not forget to also take care of our home, the earth,” she said. “I am sure we can be sustainable and choose green ways over polluting our home.”

In one of the pageant’s activities, Jenny put a spotlight on farming, calling it a “profession of hope.” “This photoshoot is dedicated to all the farmers in the country who were not been given the much deserved attention and support by the government. As our country moves forward with a new leadership focused on agriculture, may we reap a harvest of an abundant future while helping mother Earth recover from years of neglect,” she wrote.

Jenny also advocated for eco-tourism, saying that municipalities and provinces should “support and encourage outdoor activities and outdoor hang-out spots.”

“We should take care of the ambience by planting trees so we should have a nice place to visit and this is our gift for the next and upcoming generations,” she explained.

For the final question-and-answer portion of the pageant, Jenny was asked about the battles she was currently facing. Her winning answer was: “The battle that I am currently facing is against myself. Every single day, I strive to be the better version of myself. And during this pageant, I certainly battled myself. I was dealt with insecurities, I felt alone. But these empowered me to do better, to do better for myself, for my family, for my friends, for the environment. For all my friends and supporters watching me today, I hope I have made you proud and I hope I have conquered the battlefield for us all.”

After winning the crown, Jenny took to Instagram to express how the pageant is “close to [her] heart.” “Standing on that stage with such a timely purpose of advocating about important environmental causes, I knew I wanted my voice to be heard: to not only be a spokesperson of today, but for the future generations to come. I hope I was able to inspire everyone and motivate them to wake up and continue making environmentally aware choices for the better,” she said.

Jenny will represent the Philippines in the Miss Earth 2021 pageant, which has yet to announce a finals date.

She is vying to become the fifth Filipina to win the Miss Earth title following Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017). – Rappler.com