‘Life-changing’: Tracy Maureen Perez looks back on Miss World 2021 journey

TRACY MAUREEN PEREZ. The beauty queen is grateful to represent the Philippines in the Miss World stage.

'This is just the beginning of an exciting and meaningful journey ahead,' Tracy promises

MANILA, Philippines – Tracy Maureen Perez took to social media to reminisce about her Miss World journey now that she has left Puerto Rico, calling it an “eye-opening and life-changing” experience.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 23, the Cebuana beauty queen shared backstage and never-before-seen photos from the pageant, saying that she has spent it with “the best people and the best experiences.” “I can’t wait to be back [in Puerto Rico] and once again explore the wonders of the island of enchantment.”

Tracy ended her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, with Poland’s Karolina Bielawska taking home the crown.

“Oh and what a ride it has been,” Tracy continued. “My heart swells with so much pride, love, and honor that a simple person like me was able to walk the stage of the world and leave a mark that will forever remain.”

She also teased that the Miss World stage isn’t the end for her. “This is just the beginning of an exciting and meaningful journey ahead. We are now seen, we are now heard, and we are never forgotten. Now I know in my heart that this is truly where I belong,” she said.

Fellow beauty queens and pageant fans were quick to commend Tracy for her stellar performance as the country’s representative in the pageant.

Megan Young remains to be the only Filipina to win the Miss World title. She was crowned in 2013.– Rappler.com