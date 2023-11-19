TRANSCRIPT: Miss Universe 2023 Top 3 Q&A

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Thailand, Australia, and Nicaragua all answered the same question: 'If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who would you choose and why?'

MANILA, Philippines – The top three candidates of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant revealed who their women role models are and their reasons why during the last Q&A round of the coronation night on Sunday, November 19 (Philippine time) in El Salvador.

Here’s how they answered:

Thailand, Anntonia Porsild

I would choose Malala Yousafzai, because I know the struggles she had to deal with to get where she is today. She had to fight for women’s education and fight for all women to be able to stand strong and be the change and lead by example. If I could choose anyone, that would be her.

Australia, Moraya Wilson Victoria

I would live my mother’s. She is a very strong woman, she is tough, she taught me how to work hard, be brave, be strong. And I’m forever grateful for those lessons she taught me.

Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios

I would choose Mary Wollstonecraft, because she opened the gap to give an opportunity to many women. What I would do is to have that income gap would open up so women could work in any area that they choose to work in because there are no limitations for women. That was 1750. Now in 2023 we are making history.

