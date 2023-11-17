LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Will Michelle Dee rule the universe?

Michelle will be competing in hopes of clinching the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown, with its recent winners being Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018.

Over 90 women from all over the world are in El Salvador to compete in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, with the coronation night set for November 18 (morning of November 19 in the Philippines). USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel will be crowning her successor.

Bookmark this page! We’ll be sharing real-time updates on Sunday, November 19, 9 am!

LATEST UPDATES