Miss Universe

LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe 2023

LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe 2023

Will Michelle Dee rule the universe?

Michelle will be competing in hopes of clinching the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown, with its recent winners being Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018.

Over 90 women from all over the world are in El Salvador to compete in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, with the coronation night set for November 18 (morning of November 19 in the Philippines). USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel will be crowning her successor. 

Bookmark this page! We’ll be sharing real-time updates on Sunday, November 19, 9 am!

LOOK: Michelle Dee during national costume competition

LOOK: Michelle Dee’s national costume

LOOK: Michelle Dee stuns in Miss Universe 2023 preliminary competition

Meet the mothers and transgender women candidates competing in Miss Universe 2023

LOOK: Miss Universe 2023 unveils members of selection committee, including Fil-Am physician

Anne Jakrajutatip says Miss Universe will ‘operate as planned’ amid JKN’s financial situation 

Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Maria Menounos to host Miss Universe 2023 coronation night

Here’s where you can watch the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night for free

Michelle Dee tops voting for Miss Universe 2023’s Voice for Change category

‘Be a true force for good’: Michelle Dee talks autism awareness for Miss Universe 2023 advocacy video

