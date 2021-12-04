Vietnam’s Tien Thuc Thuy Nguyen wins Miss Grand International 2021

The beauty queen is crowned on December 4 in Bangkok, Thailand

MANILA, Philippines – Tien Thuc Thuy Nguyen of Vietnam was named Miss Grand International 2021 during the pageant’s coronation night held on Saturday, December 4, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile four candidates were named finalists:

1st runner-up: Andrea Victoria Aguilera

2nd runner-up: Lorena Goncalves Rodrigues

3rd runner-up: Vivianie Diaz Arroyo, Puerto Rico

4th runner-up: Jeane Van Dam, South Africa

Philippine representative Samantha Panlilio didn’t make the Top 20 – an exit that confused many pageant fans after what seemed like a promising performance in the preliminary competition.

Tien, 23, is a hospitality management student who was previously named Miss International Vietnam in 2018.

She succeeds USA’s Abena Appiah, who won the crown in March. – Rappler.com