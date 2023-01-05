Here’s where you can watch the Miss Universe 2022 coronation night for free

A same-day replay of the pageant finals will also be available!

MANILA, Philippines – Over 80 women from all over the world are in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA to compete in the 71st Miss Universe pageant, with the coronation night set for January 14 (morning of January 15 in the Philippines).

And Filipino pageant fans can show support for Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi as A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC streams the pageant finals live starting 9 am of January 15 – for free!

ABS-CBN will also be airing a same-day replay on the Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, TV5, and iWantTFC. More replays will be available later in the week in the Metro Channel, but a final schedule has not yet been announced.

Celeste will be competing in hopes of clinching the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown. India’s Harnaaz Sandhu is crowning her successor.

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins will be the hosts of the pageant finals, while Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actress Zuri Hall will be the backstage commentators. – Rappler.com