LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe 2022

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Will Kween Celeste trump all the rest?
Filipino-Italian beauty Celeste Cortesi is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown at the pageant’s 71st coronation night in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor. Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and TV personality Jeannie Mae Jenkins will host the show, while Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actress-host Zuri Hall will serve as backstage commentators.
The Miss Universe 2022 coronation night is set for January 15, 9 am Philippine time. Check out blow-by-blow updates below.
LATEST UPDATES
LOOK: Celeste Cortesi stuns in Miss Universe 2022 preliminary evening gown
The sky blue gown with silver embellishments and high slit was designed by Oliver Tolentino. In his Instagram, Tolentino shared a closer look of the gown’s intricate patterns and details.
LOOK: Celeste Cortesi’s swimsuit cape for Miss Universe 2022 prelims designed by kids from Marawi
Reigning queen Hanaaz Sandhu, who hosted the preliminary competition, said that capes are a recent addition to the swimsuit segment, and they were designed by the candidates themselves or with the help of an artist from their respective countries.
LOOK: Miss Universe unveils all-female selection committee for 2022 pageant
Two previous Miss Universe titleholders – Trinidad and Tobago’s Wendy Fitzwilliam, who won in 1998, and Mexico’s Ximena Navarrette, who was crowned in 2010 – were confirmed to be part of the selection committee.
QUEEN! PH’s Celeste Cortesi serves major style in Miss Universe 2022 activities
Ahead of coronation night, the Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi has been making waves online with her stunning looks for Miss Universe 2022’s pre-pageant activities.
LOOK: Miss Universe 2022 candidates join Joan of Arc parade in New Orleans
In an Instagram post on Sunday, January 8, the Miss Universe organization shared photos from the night’s festivities, showing the queens in their stunning ensembles.
LOOK: Shamcey Supsup-Lee shows support for Celeste Cortesi
Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee gave words of encouragement for Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi, as activities for the 71st Miss Universe competition begin.
Miss Latvia Kate Alexeeva withdraws from Miss Universe 2022 competition
Miss Universe Latvia 2022 Kate Alexeeva has withdrawn from the Miss Universe 2022 competition after testing positive for COVID-19, the beauty queen announced on Instagram on Thursday, January 5.
Here’s where you can watch the Miss Universe 2022 coronation night for free
Filipino pageant fans can show support for Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi as A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC streams the pageant finals live starting 9 am of January 15 – for free!