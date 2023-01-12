LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe 2022

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Will Kween Celeste trump all the rest?

Filipino-Italian beauty Celeste Cortesi is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown at the pageant’s 71st coronation night in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor. Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and TV personality Jeannie Mae Jenkins will host the show, while Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actress-host Zuri Hall will serve as backstage commentators.

The Miss Universe 2022 coronation night is set for January 15, 9 am Philippine time. Check out blow-by-blow updates below.

LATEST UPDATES