Alyssa Valdez, Anji Salvacion named ‘PBB Celebrity Kumunity’ Top 2

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion were hailed as the top two celebrity housemates of Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 on Saturday, January 1.

They received the two highest numbers of combined save and evict votes in the final tally among the remaining five celebrity housemates. Volleyball player Alyssa garnered 22.63% of the votes while singer Anji had 13.60%.

Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo received 13.53%, internet sensation Madam Inutz got 13.03%, and comedian Brenda Mage earned only 2.84% in the final tally. They were the three housemates who got evicted from the PBB house on Saturday.

Following the announcement, Big Brother congratulated Alyssa and Anji and praised them for inspiring the viewers.

“Salamat at mula sa larangang inyong kinabibilangan bilang celebrities ay nakakapagbigay kayo ng kabutihan at inspirasyon sa ating mga Kapamilya. Lubos ko kayong ipagmamalaki bilang mga celebrities at bilang aking mga housemates,” he said.

(Thank you for sharing your kindness and being an inspiration to our Kapamilya. I am proud of you two as celebrities and as housemates.)

Alyssa and Anji will stay inside the PBB house until Sunday, January 2, before a new set of housemates take over. The adult edition of this season will follow the celebrity one.

The current season is the 16th edition of the show. Pinoy Big Brother first premiered on ABS-CBN in 2005, following the format of the international Big Brother franchise.

The reality show follows a group of people living together in one house for a set period of time, completing different challenges throughout. Housemates are eliminated every week, until a winner is declared in the season finale. – Rappler.com