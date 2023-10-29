Angel Guardian, Kelvin Miranda, and Faith da Silva join ‘Encantadia’ spin-off ‘Sang’gre’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – GMA introduced on Friday, October 27, the headliners for Sang’gre, the highly-anticipated spin-off series of Encantadia.

Angel Guardian, Kelvin Miranda, and Faith da Silva will be joining Bianca Umali as the four new Sang’gre in the upcoming fantasy series.

Umali was earlier announced as Terra, the daughter of Sang’gre Danaya, who was played by Diana Zubiri in the original Encantadia series and Sanya Lopez in the remake.

Guardian will take on the role of Deia, the new keeper of the “Brilyante ng Hangin.” The superpower was previously held by Sang’gre Amihan, who was portrayed by Iza Calzado in the original series and Kylie Padilla in the reboot.

Meanwhile, Miranda will act as Adamus, the son of Sang’gre Alena. He’s the new keeper of the “Brilyante ng Lupa.” Alena was previously played by Karylle and Gabbi Garcia in the original and remake series, respectively.

As for Da Silva, she’ll be portraying Flamarra, the new keeper of the “Brilyante ng Apoy.” She’s the daughter of Sang’gre Pirena, who was played by Sunshine Dizon in the original series and Glaiza de Castro in the reboot.

Sang’gre was first revealed in the omnibus plug for GMA’s lineup of shows for 2022. Director Mark Reyes confirmed in January 2022 that an Encantadia spin-off was in the works.

The show will revolve around a young woman, who happens to be the long-lost daughter of Sang’gre Danaya, as she starts discovering her own superpowers.

As of writing, other details about Sang’gre, such as its target release date, have yet to be announced.

Encantadia is a popular fantasy teleserye which first aired in 2005. It follows four sisters or sang’gre, played by Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon, Karylle, and Diana Zubiri, as they control their powers and manage their kingdom.

A reboot was made in 2016 with Glaiza de Castro, Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia, and Sanya Lopez leading the cast. – Rappler.com