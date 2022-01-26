GMA‘s ‘Encantadia’ gets spin-off series

MANILA, Philippines – GMA has confirmed that an Encantadia spin-off series is officially underway.

Titled Sang’gre, director Mark Reyes posted on Tuesday, January 25 a photo from the show’s Zoom meeting with its production and creative team. “And the portal to the world of Encantadia is open once again,” he captioned the post.

Based on Lopez’ post, the show’s creative team includes Encantadia creator Suzette Doctolero, veteran screenwriter Ricky Lee, and writers Anna Aleta Nadela, Jake Somera, and Ays de Guzman. Creative head RJ Nuevas and Ali Nokom-Dedicatoria were also present at the meeting.

Sang’gre was first revealed in the omnibus plug for GMA’s lineup of shows for 2022. No further details about the project have been announced, but it reportedly revolves around a young woman, who happens to be the long-lost daughter of Sang’gre Danaya, as she starts discovering her own superpowers.

Encantadia is a popular fantasy teleserye which first aired in 2005. It follows four sisters or sang’gres, played by Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon, Karylle, and Diana Zubiri, as they control their powers and manage their kingdom. A reboot was made in 2016 with Glaiza de Castro, Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia, and Sanya Lopez leading the cast. – Rappler.com