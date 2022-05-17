‘Bridgerton’ season 3 to focus on Colin and Penelope

Looks like we'll have to wait a little more to see Benedict and Sophia's romance

MANILA, Philippines – People of the Ton, Lady Whistledown has named our new couple! Netflix announced on Monday, May 16, that the third season of Bridgerton will follow the romance between Luke Newton’s Colin and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope.

“This author can confirm that the upcoming season shall follow none other than the budding relationship between Mr. Colin Bridgerton and one Miss Penelope Featherington.

With Penelope’s days as a wallflower wearing thin, will she finally take bloom? Time will tell, and as always, so will this author,” the society paper read.

It’s #Polin’s time to shine!



Nicola Coughlan revealed at Bridgerton’s FYSEE event that after showcasing #Kathony’s enemies-to-lovers story, Season 3 will reveal how (or if…) Penelope and Colin go from friends to lovers! pic.twitter.com/dhEJgitWFA — Netflix (@netflix) May 16, 2022

The announcement comes as a surprise since the third book in the Julia Quinn novels revolves around the second child from the Bridgerton brood – Benedict, played by Luke Thompson.

The two first seasons of the hit regency drama series also followed the order in the novels – the first focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), and the second on Anthony (Jonathon Bailey.)

Explaining the change, showrunner Jess Brownell said that it’s the “perfect moment” to explore whether Colin and Penelope will go from friends to lovers.

“We’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since season one, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people,” she said in an exclusive interview with Variety.

Brownell added, “I think of Colin and Pen as being characters who bring a lot of comedy to the show. So I think we’re gonna get to play a lot of that this season. But I want to balance that out with quite a bit of sexiness and romance…. We’ll get the chance to go deeper with them and push them to more serious sides and see what that looks like, so you’ll be seeing new new levels.”

While the upcoming season will now turn the spotlight on another couple, Brownell assured that leads in previous seasons will still be part of the series. “In that way, even though we’re reversing the order of the books, I think all the people you would expect to see — Benedict, who is book three, he will be a vital part of season three,” she said.

“We want to keep seeing all of our Bridgerton siblings.… [The fans] will definitely be seeing Daphne, Anthony, and Kate.”

Casting for season three is currently underway, as production is expected to resume mid-2022 in London. Brownell will be directing, as well as executive producing with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, creator Van Dusen, and Tom Verica.

Anatomy of a Scandal’s Hannah Dodd is joining as Francesca Bridgerton, after Ruby Stokes departed from the series.

A target release date for Bridgerton season three has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com